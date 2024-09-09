Man wins Rs 3.25 lakh jackpot on CRED, receives just Rs 1,000 due to 'Technical Glitch'

A Delhi resident, Aviral Sangal, has expressed his disappointment after the fintech company CRED canceled his jackpot win worth Rs 3.25 lakh. Sangal, a loyal CRED user, participated in the Friday jackpot and was thrilled to discover he had won a MacBook, iPad, AirPods Max, and a TUMI bag.

However, his joy was short-lived when CRED informed him that his win had been canceled due to a "technical glitch." The company claimed that there was an error in the system that prevented the prize from being awarded. Sangal was understandably upset and frustrated by the unexpected turn of events.

Even though I usually do not fall for the @CRED_club jackpots, but yesterday I just played the friday jackpot without having any hope of getting anything meaningful. But I scored the JACKPOT and it wasn't a small one. It included a Macbook, Ipad, Airpods Max and a TUMI bag worth… pic.twitter.com/16SwhchMYm — Aviral Sangal (@sangalaviral) September 7, 2024

Sangal shared his experience on social media, tagging Kunal Shah, the founder of the Bengaluru-based company. On X, he described his initial excitement, saying, “Even though I usually do not fall for the @CRED_club jackpots, yesterday I just played the Friday jackpot without having any hope of getting anything meaningful. But I scored the JACKPOT and it wasn't a small one.”

He explained that after filling out the forms and providing his PAN details for the TDS payment, he got a call from the CRED team shortly after. They informed him that the jackpot had to be canceled due to a technical issue. However, they offered to credit back the coins and provide Rs 1,000 cashback as a “goodwill gesture.”

Sangal updated his post, saying that CRED "shamelessly" contacted him again to offer the same refund and cashback. He refused the compensation and asked CRED to publicly admit the mistake and honor the prizes for all affected users.

In a later update, Sangal revealed that the problem was bigger than first reported. He said CRED told him there was a “bug” in their system, affecting 200 users who won the jackpot. Instead of fixing the issue and honoring the winners, CRED decided to cancel the jackpot, according to Sangal.

He urged CRED to publicly address the issue and give the promised rewards to all winners, warning that he might explore “legal options” if needed.

CRED has not made any public comment about the incident.