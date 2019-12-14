Mardaani 2 Box Office Collection on Day 1: Rani Mukerji's film off to a decent start; likely to earn Rs 4 cr

Rani Mukerji starrer Mardaani 2, which hit the screens on Friday, seems to have started on a decent note, netting over Rs 3.25-4 crore on its first day. The action-thriller is the sequel to the 2014-hit Mardaani. As per Box Office India, the film saw lacklustre footfall in morning shows but a good response in the latter half of the day improved its overall collection.

Mardaani 2 marks the directorial debut of Gopi Puthran. The film was released in 1,600 screens in India and 505 screens overseas. Besides, the film is being screened with English subtitles in the southern states of India. Mardaani 2 has received U/A certification from the Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The film has largely received positive reviews from film critics. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh called Mardaani 2 'intense', 'hard-hitting' and relevant'. Taran has also praised Rani Mukerji and Vishal Jethwa for their acting. He has given 4 stars to the film.