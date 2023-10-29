Matthew Perry death: American producer doubts cardiac arrest due to Covid vaccine; netizens say 'not fair to ask if...'

Matthew Perry, who was immensely adored for his character ‘Chandler’ played in the American sitcom ‘Friends’, died on Saturday at the age of 54. He was found dead at his home in Los Angeles. First responders found Perry unconscious in a hot tub at his house and were unable to revive him, according to news agency AFP.

While investigation is still underway about the cause of the death, American Producer and Director Robby Starbuck in a detailed post suggested the role of Covid vaccine behind Perry's passing away.

"The call was for a suspected cardiac arrest. While anything is possible, many will point out that Matthew was a big supporter of the COVID vaccines and even sold shirts saying "Could I BE Any More Vaccinated?'" Starbuck wrote.

"So I think it’s fair to ask that it be investigated as a potential cause of any cardiac issues. Regardless of the cause, it’s a tragedy. He brought joy to so many with his work and I pray God surrounds his loved ones with peace. Gone way too soon,” he said.

Reacting to Starbuck’s post, a user wrote, “It’s really not fair to ask if the vaccine played a part in this case. He almost died like 3-4 times in the last 10 years because of his addictions. I think there are a lot of “died suddenly” people that need to be looked at, but this isn’t one of them.”

The user said that it was very likely "his past (possibly current?) drug abuse" played a huge role in his tragic death. "He defied death 3-4 times in the last 10 years. That catches up. Trying to make this about the Covid vax deligitimizes a lot of valid arguments," wrote another user.

After comments poured in, Starbuck came forward and wrote, “I want to be very clear since a small contingent is upset with this post. It’s a very sad situation. Causing upset is not the intent. If the medical community was doing their job by fully investigating how the COVID vaccines may have played a role in some prominent cardiac deaths, people wouldn’t feel the need to advocate for this to be investigated."

"Shutting down all questions and concern only sends people toward latching on to rumors as fact. My post is one of remembrance because he brought joy to so many and a call for responsible investigation. That’s why I stress that ANYTHING is possible as a cause."