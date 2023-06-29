'May this day uphold the spirit of togetherness and harmony': PM Modi extends Eid ul-Adha wishes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended Eid ul-Adha greetings to the people of the country and wished for a spirit of togetherness and harmony in the society.

"Greetings on Eid ul-Adha. May this day bring happiness and prosperity to everyone. May it also uphold the spirit of togetherness and harmony in our society. Eid Mubarak!" he tweeted.

The festival is observed to commemorate the spirit of sacrifice and devotion to the Almighty.

PM Modi also extended warm greetings to Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Amir of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of State of Kuwait, Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Prime Minister of State of Kuwait and to the people of State of Kuwait, through a letter on his own behalf and the people of India.

In his personal letter, the Prime Minister of India conveyed that the sacred festival is celebrated by millions of Muslims across the length and breadth of India, tweeted Indian Embassy in Kuwait.

Hon’ble PM of India Shri Narendra Modi extended warm greetings to the leadership HH the Amir, HH the Crown Prince, HH the Prime Minister & people of State of Kuwait on the auspicious occasion of Eid-Al-Adha. @MOFAKuwait pic.twitter.com/2vZbA4C5nl — India in Kuwait (@indembkwt) June 28, 2023

Eid ul-Adha or Bakra Eid, which is being observed on June 29 this year, is a holy occasion also called the 'festival of sacrifice' and is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic or lunar calendar. It marks the end of annual Hajj pilgrimage.

Every year, the date changes as it's based on the Islamic lunar calendar, which is about 11 days shorter than the Western 365-day Gregorian calendar.

Around the world, Eid traditions and festivities vary, and different countries have unique cultural approaches to the festival.

