Mbappe, Messi eye Golden Boot, Golden Ball: Here's what these FIFA World Cup awards mean

Each FIFA World Cup concludes with several awards given to players who excel during the tournament. The Golden Ball is awarded to the player who has performed the best. The Golden Boot is awarded to the player with the most goals scored during the competition.

Lionel Messi of Argentina and Kylian Mbappe of France will compete for the Golden Boot and Golden Ball as their teams attempt to win a third World Cup trophy.

Let us know what these awards mean:

Golden Ball- The Golden Ball is awarded to the tournament's best player through a subjective selection process. Fifa's technical study group selects a few players, and the winner is determined by votes cast by representatives from various media organisations worldwide.



Aside from Messi and Mbappe, the other players in contention for the Golden Ball are France's Antoine Griezmann, and Luka Modric, Croatia's talismanic captain, who won the award in 2018 despite his team losing in the final to France.



Golden Boot- The Golden Boot is awarded to the player who scores the most goals during the tournament. If there is a tie between two or more players, the player with most Assists and the fewest minutes played will get the award.



Messi and Mbappe both have five goals, but the Argentine has three assists to the Frenchman's two, giving him the advantage. Mbappe has played 477 fewer minutes than Messi, who has 570.



The competition for top scorer includes two additional players who will participate in the championship game. Julian Alvarez of Argentina and Olivier Giroud of France both have four goals.



Golden Glove- The Golden Glove award was first given in the 1994 World Cup for the best goalkeeper. It began as the Lev Yashin Award, named after the former Soviet Union goalkeeper, and was renamed Golden Glove in 2010.



Although subjective like the Golden Ball, the goalkeeper award is decided upon by the Fifa technical study group rather than through voting. When there is a close race between several goalkeepers, typically the ones who made the most tournament progress are given preference. Tie-breakers include the number of saves made and the number of minutes played.

Other awards up for grabs include the Young Player Award, the Fair Play Trophy, and the Most Entertaining Team. The top under-21 football player on display is given the young player award.

