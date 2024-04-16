scorecardresearch
Meet Kanika Tekriwal, owner of 10 private jets who battled cancer and developed India's first aircraft leasing company

Meet Kanika Tekriwal, owner of 10 private jets who battled cancer and developed India’s first aircraft leasing company

At just 33 years old, she overcame her health challenges to establish a game-changing startup in 2012, which now owns 10 private jets.

Kanika Tekriwal's journey from battling cancer to pioneering India's first aircraft leasing company, JetSetGo, is a testament to resilience and determination. 

At just 33 years old, she overcame her health challenges to establish a game-changing startup in 2012, which now owns 10 private jets.

Born into a Marwari family, Tekriwal has quickly become one of India's wealthiest women, with a net worth exceeding Rs 420 crore. 

JetSetGo, renowned as a leading plane aggregator, manages chartered planes and helicopters. It has already facilitated 6,000 flights for around 100,000 passengers.

Tekriwal's success has not gone unnoticed. She has been featured in the Hurun Rich List as one of the richest self-made women in India. She has won the National Entrepreneurship Award from the Government of India and has gained recognition as a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum, the DNA reported.

Additionally, she was honoured with the title "The Sky Queen" by Entrepreneur magazine.

Now married to a Hyderabad-based businessman, Tekriwal continues to inspire with her dynamic approach to business and life, proving that with enough willpower and resilience, the sky's the limit.


 

Published on: Apr 16, 2024, 2:02 PM IST
