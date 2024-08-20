'Men will rape because I am wearing a sari...': Woman's post on LinkedIn goes viral after man asks him to change her profile picture

A LinkedIn post by Public Policy Consultant and lawyer Ashima Gulati has sparked a fierce debate online after she revealed an incident where she faced criticism for wearing a saree in her profile picture. The post has brought attention to gender bias, professional attire, and societal expectations, igniting a fiery conversation on social media.

It all started when Gulati received an unsolicited message on LinkedIn from a man who suggested that wearing a saree in her profile picture was "not ideal" for her professional image, implying that her choice of the traditional Indian garment was inappropriate. This unwelcome advice sparked questions about the sexism and gender bias underlying such comments, leading Gulati and many others to reflect on these issues.

In her post, Gulati shared her shock and disappointment, condemning the sexism in such comments. She highlighted the frustrations of many women who are judged by their appearance instead of their skills or professional accomplishments.

"Men will rape because I am wearing a sari not to their liking. The irony of receiving such messages/comments on my post calling for non-objectification of women in our daily lives, Bollywood and workplace is too hard to just pass," Gulati wrote.

She also pointed out troubling patterns in the responses, especially from men. "Some observations from the responses I received from a particular gender: Women entice men by showing their bodies, Women can safeguard themselves by not being in such situations by not working late night / not wearing clothes of their choices / etc, Men are enticed/influenced only by bodies and not by anything else in the society like media, daily jokes, etc, Only a particular economic group rapes!" she continued.

The post quickly went viral, with many users expressing shock and anger that such views still exist in today's society. Reactions to Gulati's post varied, with some offering support and others strongly condemning the mindset behind the criticism.

A user wrote, "I think the egoistic masculine patriarchy can't bear a women living like a human. Free from ownership. It's not some individual but a thought process getting passed down by many generations."

Another user wrote, "The sheer audacity, the sick mentality is what truly baffles me! It's always some shameless man himself to make a comment on a women on how she looks, what she wears, how she talk, walk and what not even eat. These disgusting men in our society should be taught a lesson for a life-time. So proud of you ma'am that you've gathered up the courage and pinned down a well needed shout-out!"

"You shouldn't have hidden his name. People like him need to be called out in public. Such pathetic mindset coming from working professionals is outright disgraceful," the third user wrote.