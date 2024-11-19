'Middle class can't afford...': 1st grader's father's tough choice- pay for food, rent or Rs 4.27 lakhs school fees?

The increasing tuition fees in private schools across India are raising alarms among parents, igniting widespread discussions about the affordability and accessibility of quality education. Many private institutions are charging steep tuition rates along with additional costs for extracurricular activities, books, and transportation, placing a significant financial strain on middle-class families.

Concerns about rising educational costs have been echoing on social media, with users highlighting the notion that “good education is a luxury” for the middle class. In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), user Rishabh Jain shared a screenshot of the fee structure from a private school in Jaipur he is considering for his daughter’s admission to Class 1, which totals a staggering Rs 4.27 lakh for the academic year.

“This is the price of quality education in India. Can you afford it even if you earn 20 lakh a year? - NO,” Jain expressed, conveying his frustration over the escalating costs.

The breakdown of the fees is particularly striking and includes:

- Registration Charges: Rs 2,000

- Admission Fees: Rs 40,000

- Caution Money (refundable): Rs 5,000

- Annual School Fees: Rs 2,52,000

- Bus Charges: Rs 1,08,000

- Books and Uniform: Rs 20,000

Total: Rs 4,27,000 per year

“My daughter will start Grade 1 next year, and this is the fee structure of one of the schools we are considering in our city. Note that other good schools also have similar fees,” Jain noted in his post, which has since garnered over one million views.

Jain elaborated on the burden this fee structure represents for families with annual salaries of Rs 20 lakh, pointing out that taxes and living expenses significantly diminish their disposable income. He stated, “50% of your Rs 20 lakh income is extorted by the government in the form of Income Tax, GST, and various other charges. After accounting for basic needs and savings, paying school fees for two children becomes almost impossible.”

The post has sparked a mix of reactions on social media, with some users questioning the fee structure itself. Comments ranged from disbelief at the high cost of uniforms to suggestions that parents should consider government schools. Some users cautioned that highlighting the most expensive schools may exaggerate the situation.