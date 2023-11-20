'Mighty heartbreak last night': R Ashwin's emotional post after India's loss to Australia in World Cup 2023 final goes viral

Following a heart-wrenching defeat of the Indian cricket team against Team Australia in the ICC Men’s World Cup Final 2023 by six wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, Indian bowler Ravichandran Ashwin shared his sentiments on the loss, expressing the profound disappointment he felt.

In a tweet posted today, Ashwin acknowledged the emotional toll of the defeat, stating, “Mighty mighty heartbreak last night. Everyone in the team had several days to remember during this campaign and special mentions to @imVkohli @MdShami11 @ImRo45 and @Jaspritbumrah93 However; I can’t help but applaud the giants of modern-day cricket “Australia”. What they did on the field yesterday was just unbelievable. Congrats on their 6th World Cup win. #ICCCricketWorldCup.”

Ashwin's post quickly gained traction on social media, with users expressing their views on the match and his perspective. One user wrote, “I think you've played if we won the toss. Anyway. Well played India. We need to become better at knockouts. We have to find a way to believe the might in us. Only then we can become mighty.”

Meanwhile, even before the India-Australia face-off began, former India opening batter Gautam Gambhir shared his opinion on spinner R Ashwin's role in the final. Gambhir, in an interview with Sportskeeda, stated that he didn't foresee a place for Ashwin in the starting XI. He emphasised the importance of not disrupting the successful formula that had worked for the team throughout the tournament.

“I don't think so (on Ashwin playing the final). I don't see a place for him, and why would you even tinker with what is working for you. What better performance can you expect from your five bowlers,” said Gambhir.

As the cricketing community reflects on the World Cup's conclusion, fans and analysts continue to share their perspectives on the key moments and strategies employed during the final match.

