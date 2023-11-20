'Brotherhood we shared': Team India releases first video after losing to Australia, check out dressing room moments

Team India on Monday released the first video of inside the dressing room after losing the World Cup to Australia by 6 wickets on Sunday. In a heartbreaking moment for Indians, Team India lost the World Cup 2023 final against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. The video begins with Virat Kohli getting a medal for ensuring that the fielders were stationed at the right places during the India vs Australia match in ODI World Cup 2023 in October this year.

It then progresses on to show moments such as Sachin Tendulkar praising Shreyas Iyer for his ace batting performance in the tournament along with some special moments of bonding between players. It then goes onto show a crestfallen Rohit Sharma and the Indian cricket team walking out of the Narendra Modi Stadium with their hearts broken.

Going further, Team India's fielding coach T Dilip can be seen pumping the spirit of the Men in Blue after a crushing defeat against Australia.

"Guys, I know it's tough and we all feel the pain but that's what it is. We did everything possibly right and still the result is not in our favour," he said. He also shares the message of Team India coach Rahul Dravid with Rohit Sharma and his team.

Dilip said, "But as Rahul bhai said, we can all be proud of ourselves. I appreciate and thank every player in this group who have committed in the practice sessions." He then went on to compliment the players for their intent and energy during the matches as well as the practice sessions.

"During the course of this tournament, I think we took some brilliant catches but what really I liked is the brotherhood we shared on the field. The way each one supported each other, the way everyone was backing. That's outstanding to see. And I see only growing up as a team on the field," India's fielding coach said while complimenting the bowlers on their phenomenal on-field performance.

T Dilip announced Virat Kohli as the winner of the player of the match for Team India, with Ravindra Jadeja then conferring the medal on to Kohli. While announcing Kohli's name, Dilip said, "He's been a terrific player. He sets himself to great standards and every time he goes on the field, he just does magic and the best thing is that he not only does his job so well but his actions inspire so many people."

