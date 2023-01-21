Miley Cyrus' new single 'Flowers' breaks BTS' 'Butter' record on Spotify

Miley Cyrus broke Spotify's record with her new song Flowers. The song hit a major milestone on Friday and smashed records of more than 100 million streams this week in the first week of release on Spotify.

Since the song debuted on January 12, it has been streamed 101,838,799 times on Spotify.

This Miley Cyrus song emerged as the most streamed song ever in a week, breaking the record set by the biggest boy band ever BTS’s song Butter.

Announcing the news, Spotify tweeted, "She can buy her own Flowers and break her own records,". "@MileyCyrus’ Flowers just became the most-streamed song in a single week in Spotify history."

"Thank you so much @Spotify and my amazing fans," Cyrus replied and retweeted from her Twitter account.

Thank you so much @Spotify and my amazing fans. ❤️ https://t.co/Zbcr5arWP3 — Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) January 20, 2023

One of the fans wrote, “We are so proud of you!! You started your career breaking records.”

We are so proud of you!! You started your career breaking records 🖤🖤 https://t.co/mXcYNzdMSt — Miley Cyrus Edition (@MileyEdition) January 20, 2023

Flowers is the lead song in Miley Cyrus’ latest album, ‘Endless Summer Vacation’ which will be out on March 10. The song was also at the top of the UK Official Singles Chart and the Australian ARIA Singles Chart.

She can buy herself flowers

Write her name in the sand

Talk to herself for hours

Debut at #1 on the ARIA Singles Chart!



Congrats to @MileyCyrus on an impressive feat 🌸🌼🌺🌻#ARIAs #ARIACharts #MileyCyrus pic.twitter.com/VPGAp9Z6BL — ARIA (@ARIA_Official) January 20, 2023

Flowers has been described as a classic break-up song that gives a feeling of empowerment while listening.

“I can buy myself flowers, write my name in the sand. I can take myself dancing, and I can hold my own hand,” the lyrics say

As the song came out, fans immediately started speculating that the new song is featuring numerous references to her much-talked-about relationship with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth as some parts of song lyrics seemed to point toward many past high-profile events about their time together.

However, neither Cyrus nor Hemsworth commented about the song being based on their relationship and experiences with each other.

Also Read: Spotify services up and running smoothly after brief outage