‘Millions will be wiped out’: Rich Dad Poor Dad author renews crash warning amid slump in gold, silver, crypto

Renowned author and investor Robert Kiyosaki, best known for his bestselling personal finance book Rich Dad Poor Dad, has issued a stark warning to investors, predicting a “massive crash” in the US stock market.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Kiyosaki wrote, “MASSIVE CRASH BEGININING: Millions will be wiped out. Protect yourself.” The finance guru, known for his unconventional investment philosophy, cautioned that millions of dollars could soon be erased from Wall Street as the market faces what he described as an approaching economic meltdown.

Advertisement

Kiyosaki urged investors to shield themselves by turning to hard assets such as silver, gold, Bitcoin, and Ethereum, calling them the safest bets in times of extreme volatility.

“Silver, gold, Bitcoin, Ethereum investors will protect you. Take care,” he posted.

Kiyosaki has long argued that paper assets — including stocks, bonds, and fiat currencies — are “fake money” vulnerable to systemic collapse. In contrast, he views real assets like precious metals and cryptocurrencies as hedges against inflation, debt crises, and central bank policies.

This latest warning echoes his previous predictions made during the COVID-19 pandemic and again in 2022, when he cautioned about the “biggest crash in world history.” Earlier this year, he claimed that hyperinflation had already arrived and that millions could face financial ruin due to weakening investor demand for US Treasury bonds.

Advertisement

Kiyosaki’s latest post has sparked widespread debate online. While some followers echoed his fears, others dismissed his repeated crash calls as alarmist.

One user commented, “Bob, you’ve been calling a crash every year since forever… one day you’ll be right just by probability. Markets don’t just crash, they rotate. Liquidity never dies, it just moves.”

Another user warned that if liquidity dries up, crypto assets could fall even harder than equities, writing, “If stocks crash because of liquidity issues, $BTC and silver will crash TWICE as hard.”

Some, however, supported Kiyosaki’s faith in gold and silver, calling them the true “safe-haven assets” amid uncertainty.

Weakness across metals & crypto

Despite their traditional role as hedges, precious metals have recently seen weakness amid a stronger US dollar and improving global risk appetite. Gold and silver prices have softened over the past weeks as investors return to equities and dollar-denominated assets.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, has also been under pressure — down nearly 5% this month after sliding to about $104,782, following a record high of over $126,000 in October. Ethereum and other digital tokens have mirrored this decline, reflecting cooling investor sentiment across the crypto market.

As Kiyosaki’s warnings once again stir debate, investors remain divided — with some preparing for a downturn, while others bet that the market will, as history often shows, adapt and recover.