'Mind your own business!' say netizens as Pakistan PM Imran Khan offers help to India

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan faced the wrath of netizens after he offered to help India fight coronavirus. He said he was willing to share with India their "successful cash transfer programme" that has been widely appreciated in the international community. "I am ready to offer help and share our successful cash transfer programme, lauded internationally for its reach and transparency, with India," said Khan on Twitter.

Imran Khan on Thursday said that his government successfully transferred Rs 12,000 crore in nine weeks to over 10 million families in a "transparent manner" to deal with the fallout of COVID-19 on the poor.

Subsequently, Khan was flooded with a sea of responses, trolling him for his offer.

A Twitter user reminded him of the debts that Pakistan has taken from International Monetary Fund (IMF). "You can not hold your head high with your hand out . Just mind your International Begging Business!".

Another user wrote, "I never knew COVID19 could cause Delusions of grandeur & extreme hallucinations in otherwise healthy people. Thanks to PM Imran Khan for proving it to us with his claim".

Not only netizens, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also responded to Pakistan on economic assistance, stating that India's coronavirus stimulus package is as much as Pakistan's GDP.

"We all know about their debt problem (almost 90 per cent of GDP) and how much they have pressed for debt restructuring. It would also be better for them to remember that India has a stimulus package, which is as large as Pakistan's annual GDP," MEA spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Pakistan Economic Survey 2019-20 was unveiled which said that the country's economy contracted in the outgoing fiscal year with a negative 0.38 per cent due to the adverse impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

