Mission Mangal box office collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar-Vidya Balan film expected to earn Rs 27 crore

Mission Mangal Box Office Collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar-Vidya Balan starrer Mission Mangal which was released on August 15 is proving to be a juggernaut at the box office.

The film which had a bumper opening at the ticket window on Thursday minted Rs 29.16 crore on its first day and is expected to earn around Rs 27 crore on its second day.

"MissionMangal takes a fantabulous start. IndependenceDay holiday gives biz an additional boost. Multiplexes outstanding, mass circuits good. Emerges Akshay Kumar's biggest opener. Thu ? 29.16 cr. India biz," tweeted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Also Read: Mission Mangal Box Office Collection Day 1: Vidya Balan-Akshay Kumar movie opens to a fabulous start

Released across 3,000 screens in India, Mission Mangal is Akshay's fourth consecutive Independence Day release. His previous year release on August 15, Gold, had collected Rs 25.25 crore, while the 2017 release Toilet Ek Prem Katha earned Rs 13.1 crore on its opening day. The official numbers for Mission Mangal are yet to come out, but experts believe its box office collection is likely to be stellar, thanks to its star cast and the content.

Adarsh had earlier said that Mission Mangal is "one of the best films of 2019". "Each character shines... High-concept film that keeps you hooked all through... Has potential to emerge Akshay Kumar's highest grosser," he said. The film celebrates vision, brilliance, courage and intelligence of ISRO scientists, said Sumit Kadel, Film critic and trade analyst. "It's a women's show all the way with the outstanding support of superstar Akshay Kumar," he stated.

Also Read: Batla House box office collection Day 2: John Abhraham's film braves strong competition from Mission Mangal; expected to earn Rs 13 crore

Mission Mangal had seen an occupancy of 50-55 per cent for its opening day, which was way ahead of its competitor, John Abraham's Batla House. Mumbai saw around 65-70 per cent occupancy; Delhi-NCR witnessed 70-75 per cent; and Bengaluru saw 80 per cent occupancy.

Additionally, barring Friday, Independence Day is practically a long weekend, which is likely to bring in the audiences. Mission Mangal, based on India's Mangalyaan mission has received mostly positive reviews. The BusinessToday.In gave it 3 out of 5 stars and said, "Mission Mangal is replete with cliches but it is enjoyable. Akshay Kumar looms around in Vidya Balan's shadow. She is delightful and is the star of the show." Mission Mangal stars Vidya Balan, Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen, Sharman Joshi, Sanjay Kapoor, and Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub.

Also Read: Mission Mangal Review: Vidya Balan is the star of this flawed but enjoyable ride to Mars

Also Read: Mission Mangal Box Office Collection Day 1: Vidya Balan-Akshay Kumar movie to be year's best opener?