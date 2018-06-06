WATCH: Mobile phone explodes in man's pocket at Mumbai restaurant; taken to hospital

A horrific incident recorded in a CCTV camera of a restaurant in Mumbai shows a mobile phone exploding in the pocket of a man while he was having lunch. The man sustained minor injuries and was admitted to a nearby hospital. The video has gone viral and is being widely circulated on social media.

The CCTV footage shows the man having lunch when his mobile phone catches fire and starts off a series of explosion inside his pocket. The identity of the man couldn't be verified. Confused and panicked, the man can be seen trying to take the device out of his pocket as the explosions continued while releasing smoke.

Oblivious to what actually was happening, people can be seen running helter skelter while the man can be seen struggling to get rid of his mobile phone. The explosions left a big hole in his pocket and filled the entire room with smoke.

#WATCH: Mobile phone blasts in man's pocket in Mumbai's Bhandup. (Source: CCTV Footage) (4.6.2018) pic.twitter.com/2oC9uudHq6 - ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2018

As of now, there's no information about the company or brand of the mobile phone.

This is not an isolated episode. Similar incidents have happened in the past as well. The world's largest mobile phone maker Samsung had to recall its much-touted smartphone Samsung Galaxy Note 7 after several incidents were reported regarding battery heating and explosions.

In March 2017, a 19-year-old Odisha girl, Uma Oram, had reportedly died after her Nokia 5233 mobile phone exploded as she was holding the device in her hands. The incident happened while she plugged the mobile charger to her device while talking on the mobile phone. She suffered several burns on her body, and subsequently succumbed to her injuries.