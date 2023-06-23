Monsoon advancing: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in THESE states, Delhi to get light showers

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the monsoon is advancing at the right pace now after seeing some delays earlier this month. On Thursday, Dr Anupam Kashyapi, Head of Weather Forecasting, IMD, explained that the conditions are favourable for the southwest monsoon further advancing over some parts of south Peninsular India, including Maharashtra and other parts of the country.

He added that parts of Maharashtra, like Pune and Ratnagiri can start getting showers starting today.

This year, the monsoon onset in Kerala was delayed by a few days. Adding to that, the advancement got further delayed due to the development of a very severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy over the Arabian Sea, especially in Maharashtra, Karnataka and parts of Odisha.

According to IMD, though Monsoon reached Ratnagiri by June 8-10, there has not been any progress due to Biparjoy. Large parts of the state including Pune are yet to see any rains.

Dr Kashyapi told The Indian Express that the advancement of the monsoon would see the rains covering parts of Maharashtra, remaining parts of Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh in the next 2-3 days.

The IMD has further said that the monsoon will reach Mumbai in the next 2-3 days. Westerly and South-westerly winds have gained strength now. Cloud formation has also happened in the region, which can lead to rains over the weekend.

The Met Department has also issued an alert for heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam for the next four days, starting from June 23 to 26.

"Heavy to very heavy rain likely at Isolated places over NCAP (North Coastal Andhra Pradesh) & Yanam. Heavy rain is likely at Isolated places over SCAP (South Coastal Andhra Pradesh) and Rayalaseema. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and Gusty winds with a speed of 40-50 Kmph likely at isolated places over NCAP & Yanam and SCAP. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely at isolated places over Rayalaseema. Strong winds of speed 30-40 kmph likely at isolated places over Rayalaseema", IMD said.

Besides, IMD on Thursday said that the heat wave conditions over East India and adjoining Central India areas will likely subside from June 23.

For Delhi, the IMD has predicted partly cloudy skies with a possibility of very light rain in Delhi. The minimum and maximum temperatures in the city are expected to be around 29 degrees Celsius and 39 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Flood situation in Assam

The flood situation in Assam remained grim with about five lakh people affected this time till now, an Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) report stated. Major rivers of the state, including the Brahmaputra, were flowing above the danger level at different places. The Met department has forecast heavy rain over the next few days which may further swell the water levels.

