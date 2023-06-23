PM Modi dines with Google’s Sundar Pichai, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella, Apple’s Tim Cook, other tech titans at White House

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden hosted a State Dinner at the White House, in honor of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his ongoing US visit. Top tech CEOs like Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Apple CEO Tim Cook, industrialist Mukesh Ambani, and more were on the guest list.

Apart from the names mentioned above, the State Dinner was also attended by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Industrialist Anand Mahindra, Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen, former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi, Zerodha CEO Nikhil Kamath, Netflix chief content officer Bela Bajaria and more.

Apple CEO Tim Cook was accompanied by Lisa Jackson, Apple's Vice President of Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives. Google CEO Sundar Pichai was accompanied by his wife Anjali Pichai, Sam Altman came along with his partner Oliver Mulherin, Satya Nadella was accompanied by his wife Anu Nadella while Mukesh Ambani came along with his wife Nita Ambani.

In his address at the State Dinner, PM Modi applauded the role of Indian Americans in the all-round development of the nation they live in and playing a significant role in strengthening the India-US relationship.

The guests here "symbolise so much about the US-India relationship - our energy, our dynamism, and our potential", he said.

"You have gathered a group of exceptionally talented and remarkable people tonight, I must commend you for that," he said thanking President Biden and the first lady for hosting the dinner and raised a toast for his "wonderful" hosts.

PM Modi spoke in Hindi with the speech being translated to English.

"The challenges and opportunities facing the world in this century require that India and the United States work and lead together, and we are," Biden said as he welcomed Modi to the White House.

The menu of the State Dinner included mostly vegetarian dishes due to the dietary restrictions of PM Modi. The menu included marinated millets, stuffed mushrooms, grilled corn kernel salad and cardamom-infused strawberry shortcake, lemon-dill yogurt sauce, summer squashes, compressed watermelons, tangy avocado sauce, and creamy saffron-infused risotto.

