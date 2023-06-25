Monsoon arrives in Delhi, Mumbai; IMD issues heavy rain alerts in parts of Maharashtra

The southwest monsoon has advanced over Delhi and Mumbai, a rare occurrence, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday. The weather department said that the monsoon initially had a slow start, but now it has made quick progres

This year, the monsoon reached the national capital two days earlier than its usual schedule. However, its entry in Mumbai was two weeks late.

The weather department said that the monsoon initially had a slow start, but now it has made quick progress, covering numerous regions, including some parts of Maharashtra, the entire Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, northeast India, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, east Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, most parts of Himachal Pradesh, and some parts of Haryana.

Delhi

As the monsoon arrived in the capital city, several parts of Delhi were hit by heavy rainfall and thunderstorms early on Sunday. The city’s primary weather base, Safdarjung, recorded 47.2 mm of rainfall till 5:30 am in the morning, while southwest Delhi's Palam received 22 mm of rainfall.

The IMD has issued an 'orange' alert for Sunday (June 25), while there is a 'yellow' warning for June 26 and June 27. Cloudy skies and light to moderate rain and thundershowers have been predicted for all three days.

As per the IMD data, the monsoon reached Delhi on June 30 last year, July 13 in 2021, June 25 in 2020, July 5 in 2019, and June 28 in 2018.

Maharashtra

The weather department has issued an 'orange' alert for Raigad and Ratnagiri and a 'yellow' warning for Palghar, Mumbai, Thane, and Sindhudurg in Maharashtra.

Several areas in Mumbai have been hit by continuous rainfall since Saturday. Till 6:15 am in the morning on Sunday, the city and its suburbs have recorded 162 mm of rainfall.

The 'Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM)' now passes through Alibag, Solapur, Udgir, Nagpur (in Maharashtra), Mandla, Sonbhadra, Buxar, Siddharthnagar, Pantnagar, Bijnor, Yamunanagar, Una, and Dras, the weather department stated.