Monsoon reaches Odisha: Heavy rain alert in Odisha till June 27, SW monsoon to reach Rajasthan next week

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rainfall warning for several districts of Odisha till June 27. The Met Department predicted that Cuttack, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, and Mayurbhanj might get heavy rainfall on Saturday.

According to Met department updates, the southwest monsoon arrived in Odisha on Thursday and covered parts of Malkangiri, Koraput and Gajapati districts. Heavy rainfall is now expected to happen in other districts.

“The southwest monsoon has further advanced into the remaining parts of Odisha and thus covered the entire Odisha today,” IMD said in its daily bulletin.

Heavy rain is also expected at one or two places in Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Khordha, Puri, Nayagarh, Angul, Kandhamal, Boudh, Sonepur, Sambalpur, Deogarh and Sundargarh.

The Southwest Monsoon has also advanced into remaining parts of the Gangetic West Bengal, some parts of Jharkhand and Bihar and some parts of East Uttar Pradesh.

The Met Department added that eastern Rajasthan might start getting rainfall from June 27 as conditions of monsoon are favourable there.

According to Radhey Shyam Sharma, Director, IMD, Rajasthan, said that the conditions are favourable for the timely onset of monsoon in the state. “It is expected that monsoon activity will speed up from Saturday in areas like Dausa, Alwar, Bharatpur and Kota, and some parts of Madhya Pradeh,” he said.

Rain in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra unit of IMD has said Southwest Monsoon will finally reach Mumbai after it was delayed by more than a week. Parts of of Mumbai received heavy rain early on Friday night.

On Thursday, the Met department said the monsoon is likely to reach Mumbai by June 24 as the conditions are favourable.

“Conditions are favourable for the monsoon to move further towards Raigad, Thane, Mumbai and Palghar. Monsoon is likely to reach Mumbai by June 24," IMD said in a bulletin.

IMD had earlier said that the southwest Monsoon was delayed due to Cyclone Biparjoy, and now it is in the process of resuming its trajectory.

The delay in monsoon resulted in a rainfall deficit for some of the Southern states, like Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh. IMD said more rainfall is expected as the southwest monsoon continues to make its way across the states.

