Monsoon update: Extremely heavy rains expected in Uttarakhand on July 17, says IMD; issues orange alert in these states

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Uttarakhand as the state is likely to witness heavy rainfall during the next two days.

According to IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to continue in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. However, Uttarakhand is likely to witness extremely heavy rainfall on July 17 at several isolated places.

The weather agency has also issued an orange alert for Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Odisha, as these states are expected to witness heavy rainfall during the next two days, and heavy rainfall will continue in Maharashtra during the next five days.

The weather Department has issued an orange alert for Maharashtra, stating that isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over Konkan and Goa, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, during the next five days.

Isolated heavy to very heavy fall is expected in Gujarat on July 17. Chhattisgarh is expected to see heavy rain spell on July 17, while Madhya Pradesh is very likely to experience isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall during the next two days, said the weather agency.

According to IMD, the coastal Karnataka region is very likely to experience isolated heavy rainfall till July 19, and the Interior Karnataka region on July 18 and July 19. Isolated heavy falls are also predicted over Telangana, Kerala and Mahe on July 18 and July 19.

The IMD has predicted isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan during the next four days; however, no intense rain spell is expected for western Rajasthan. It has been predicted that isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Odisha on July 16.