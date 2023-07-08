Monsoon update on July 8: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in THESE states till July 9

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in many parts of the country, including Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh till July 9.

In northwest India, moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is likely over the region during the next five days. Isolated very heavy rainfall is expected in Uttarakhand and East Rajasthan in the next five days and in West Uttar Pradesh during the next two days.

In central India, light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rain is likely over the region during the next two days and reduction thereafter.

In the southern part, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala are expected to get heavy to moderate rainfall over the weekend. On July 7, IMD said the ongoing intense rainfall spell over the west coast particularly Konkan, Goa and Gujarat is expected to reduce from today.

But the IMD has forecast another day of intense showers on Saturday as the yellow alert continues to be in place throughout Mumbai and Thane.

The national capital Delhi residents experienced heavy rainfall on Saturday.

"Weather Warning for Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, and West Uttar Pradesh are under a heavy rainfall alert from July 8 to 9. Be prepared for intense rain and take necessary precautions," the IMD stated on Saturday.

According to the Met officers, the monsoon trough is lying to the south of its normal position. There is an east-west shear zone running roughly along South Peninsular India. The off-shore trough at mean sea level is running from south Gujarat coast to north Kerala coast.

A cyclonic circulation is lying over the Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining north Odisha in lower tropospheric levels.

A cyclonic circulation is also lying over northeast Arabian Sea adjoining the Gujarat coast and a western disturbance is also impacting the Western Himalayan region. All these weather systems are leading to monsoon surge over the west coast and north India, Met officers said.

Till July 4, Uttar Pradesh (133.7 mm) experienced "normal" rainfall 6 per cent above its long-term average, while Delhi (141.6 mm) and Rajasthan (171.7 mm) experienced "large excess" rains worth 69 per cent and 131 per cent, respectively. Punjab (88.6 mm) and Haryana (86.9 mm) also experienced "excess" rainfall totals of 20 per cent and 22 per cent.

Forecast till July 11

On July 8, Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Katua, Udhampur, Reasi, Jammu, Rajouri, Poonch, Baramulla, Budgam, Anantnag, Srinagar, Pulwama, Kishtwar, Doda, Chamba, Lahul & Spiti, Kangra, Mandi, Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Yamunanagar, Sharanpur, Muzafarnagar, Meerut, Bijnor, Jyotibaphule Nagar, Sambhal, Rampur and Moradabad are likely to experience heavy rainfall.

On July 9, Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Katua, Udhampur, Reasi, Jammu, Rajouri, Poonch, Baramulla, Budgam, Anantnag, Srinagar, Pulwama, Kishtwar, Doda, Chamba, Lahul & Spiti, Kangra, Mandi, Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Yamunanagar, Sharanpur, Muzafarnagar, Meerut, Bijnor, Jyotibaphule Nagar, Sambhal, Rampur, Moradabad, Bikaner, Pali, Kachchh, Patan, Devbhoomi Dwarka and Porbandar are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall.

On July 10, Nainital, Champawat, Almora, Bageshwar, Pithoragarh, Anantnag, Sirohi, Pali, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar are expected to have heavy rainfall.

On July 11, Nainital, Champawat, Almora, Bageshwar, Pithoragarh, Udham Singh Nagar, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar are likely to experience heavy rainfall.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, and Mizoram.

“Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected to happen over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim Assam & Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur during next 5 days. Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Odisha during next 5 days; Bihar during 09th-11th; Jharkhand on 07th & 11th July,” the weather department said in a notification.

