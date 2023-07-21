Monsoon update: Severe waterlogging in parts of Mumbai due to heavy rainfall, IMD issues red alert for Gujarat

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that Mumbai is likely to get heavy rainfall on Friday. An orange alert has been issued for Mumbai.

The Met department has issued a red alert for four Maharashtra districts including Pune, Raigad, Palghar and Thane districts on Friday. Parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, have been witnessing floods triggered by heavy rain, affecting normal life.

According to an IMD bulletin on Thursday, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to continue over Mumbai during the next two days. The eastern suburbs and western suburb reported average rainfall of 21.51 mm, 23.87 mm, and 21.83 mm, respectively, in the 10-hour period between 8am and 6pm on Thursday. Heavy downpour in the city has led to road closures, train cancellations and school holidays.

More than 100 local trains have been cancelled, and the city is facing extensive traffic jams, according to city authorities.

Severe waterlogging was reported in Sion Circle due to heavy rainfall. Due to flooding of rain water at Sion Road No.24, the planned route between Sion Circle to Sion Station signal has been closed and buses of bus route 7, 22, 25, 176, 302, 312, 341, 411, 463 have been diverted from 13.35 through Rani Laxmibai Chowk, Road No.3. Waterlogging was also witnessed in King's Circle Matunga.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Waterlogging in various parts of Mumbai due to rainfall.



Gujarat on red alert

The Met department on Friday issued a red alert for Gujarat for next two days (Saturday and Sunday) while noting that the state is likely to get "heavy to very heavy rainfall” (more than 204.4 mm) over the weekend.

Flood-like situation and severe waterlogging was reported in low-lying areas of Saurashtra and Kutch on Wednesday, and in Rajkot on Thursday due to incessant rainfall.

