IMD issues red alert, schools to remain shut in these states due to heavy rainfall

Due to continuous heavy rainfall in various regions, certain states have decided to keep schools closed on July 21 and 22. This measure comes in response to the Indian Meteorological Department's issuance of alerts regarding the intense rainfall.

Maharashtra

In response to the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) issuance of Red Alert warnings, the district administrations in Palghar and Thane districts of Maharashtra have announced a two-day holiday for all schools and colleges on Friday and Saturday, July 21 and 22.

As per the IMD forecast released on Thursday, there is a prediction of 'heavy to very heavy' rainfall expected in numerous locations in Palghar and Thane over the next 48 hours. In response to this forecast, the collectors of Palghar and Thane, Govind Bodke and Ashok Shingare respectively, have taken the decision to close schools in the districts. Additionally, Ashok Shingare has advised the public to remain indoors and instructed the civic and district authorities to be well-prepared to offer assistance to the residents considering the heavy rains.

Telangana

Due to the heavy rains, the Chief Minister's Office in Telangana has declared a two-day holiday on July 21 and 22 for all government offices and educational institutions within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) boundaries.

Taking to Twitter, the chief minister's office made the announcement directing State Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari to declare a holiday for two days.

The Tweet read: “Due to incessant rains, Chief Minister Sri K. Chandrashekar Rao has directed Telangana Chief Secretary Smt. Santhi Kumari to declare holiday for two days i.e. tomorrow and the day after (Friday and Saturday) for all government offices and all educational institutions within GHMC limits. Hon'ble CM added that emergency and essential services will continue to be available. The Chief Minister has also directed the Labour Department to take necessary steps so that private companies also announce holidays to their respective offices.”

Due to incessant rains, Chief Minister Sri K. Chandrashekar Rao has directed @TelanganaCS Smt. Santhi Kumari to declare holiday for two days i.e. tomorrow and the day after (Friday and Saturday) for all government offices and all educational institutions within GHMC limits.… — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) July 20, 2023

CM K Chandrashekhar Rao has assured that vital services such as medical facilities and milk supply will operate without any disruption during this period. Furthermore, the State Labour Department has received instructions to ensure that private companies also grant holidays for their offices within the GHMC limits.

IMD indicating the likelihood of widespread rainfall, issued an orange alert across Telangana.

Himachal Pradesh

Due to heavy rainfall causing flash floods and landslides in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur District, the Deputy Commissioner has made an official announcement. As a precautionary measure, all schools, including Government, private schools, pre-schools, and Anganwaris in the Sangla and Nichar sub-divisions of the district, will remain closed from July 20 and 22 . The decision aims to ensure the safety and well-being of students and residents in light of the potential risks posed by the adverse weather conditions, ANI reported.

The recent heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh have caused severe supply disruptions in remote areas, with roads being washed away, making certain regions inaccessible. In light of this situation, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has taken action, deploying helicopters to deliver vital essential supplies to the affected locations. Shaakti, Maror, and Shansher are among the areas that have been cut off due to the torrential downpours.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)

