Moradabad Horror: UP lady constable slapped, kicked in broad daylight by biker, assault caught on camera

In Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, a lady constable walking on the street without her uniform was attacked in broad daylight, raising concerns about women's safety in the area. A video from the incident shows a man on a bike approaching her, misbehaving after a short conversation, and forcefully holding her before appearing to kiss her in public.

The incident escalated when the biker slapped the constable, identified as Amreen, and dragged her to the ground, appearing to touch her inappropriately.

The video begins with the woman walking casually on the street as the biker stops his vehicle and starts a conversation.

यूपी में महिलाएं कितनी सुरक्षित हैं,सबूत देख लीजिए।



तस्वीर मुरादाबाद की है, जहां सरेआम महिला कांस्टेबल के साथ युवक छेड़छाड़ करता हैं और विरोध करने पर मारपीट भी।

आरोपियों पर सख्त से सख्त कार्रवाई हो। pic.twitter.com/H7tbK76n3y — Akhilesh Yadav (Son Of PDA) (@SocialistLeadr) December 1, 2024

Initially, the visuals show the biker misbehaving and physically assaulting her in public. Later, more men join in and start beating her.

The video also showed an elderly man attempting to stop the biker and help Amreen. While he managed to intervene briefly, the woman was attacked again. Some men kicked her in the stomach and slapped her. Amreen resisted and tried to fight back, eventually taking out her phone, seemingly to call the police for help.

यूपी के मुरादाबाद में महिला कांस्टेबल की गलती सिर्फ इतनी थी कि उसने एक बाइक सवार युवक की बाइक स्टार्ट करने से मना कर दिया ।



इसके बाद युवकों ने महिला के साथ छेड़खानी किया, उसको मारा पीटा और उसका मुंह नाली में घुसा दिया pic.twitter.com/bze2tc4uZe — Mohammad Imran (@ImranTG1) December 1, 2024

A case has been registered based on Amreen's complaint, where she stated that she was abused and attacked during her off-duty hours by several men.

The Moradabad Police addressed the incident in a video shared on social media, confirming that a case has been registered and legal action is being taken.

"In relation to the abuse, assault, indecency etc. by some people with a woman constable under the jurisdiction of Police Station Civil Lines, a case has been registered under relevant sections at Police Station Civil Lines Moradabad, other legal proceedings are underway", said Moradabad Police.