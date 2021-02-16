More than 100 residents of Bengaluru multi story test positive for COVID-19 after party

A party at a Bengaluru residential complex has resulted in 103 people being infected by the coronavirus. The party, attended by at least 45 people from the SNN Raj Lakeview apartment complex on February 6, proved to be a hub for the COVID-19 virus with more than hundred residents affected so far.

The apartment block located in the Bommanahalli zone limits in Bilekahalli has 1,500 residents living in 435 flats.Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials said that a majority of the residents have not displayed any symptoms so far or have been hospitalised.The first case was detected on February 10 after a resident who showed coronavirus symptoms tested positive. The information was then conveyed to the local BBMP office.Majority of those who tested positive for the coronavirus are youngsters and are now undergoing home quarantine.

The BBMP has sanitised and disinfected the entire complex. On Sunday, 513 residents were tested, 600 more were tested on Monday and another 300 are to be tested today.

Senior officials from the BBMP visited the apartment on Tuesday and discussed the situation with the apartment secretary and staff regarding protocols to be followed by the residents.