'Most of my earnings come from...': UK-based Indian woman earns ₹63 lakh per month

An Indian woman living in the United Kingdom has gone viral after revealing that she earned nearly ₹63 lakh in a single month, without relying on her regular salary. The woman, named Aditi Mishra, explained in an Instagram post that the massive income did not come from her job but from investments and other income-generating assets.

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Her candid remarks quickly caught the attention of social media users, many of whom were surprised by the scale of earnings generated outside traditional employment.

Her source of income

Speaking about her financial journey, Aditi said, “My salary is not my main source of income. Most of my earnings come from investments and assets that work for me.”

Mishra said that she earned 12 pounds (₹1,512) through affiliate marketing income. “If you have been following me for a while, you know that I haven’t quite cracked it yet. I just made 12 pounds from this, but I know many creators who make over five figures, so this is something I’m going to work on,” she said.

As a favour to some founder friends, Mishra, who holds a master's degree in management, also provides consultancy services. She has so far made about 5,000 pounds (about ₹6.3 lakh) from this.

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Watch her story here:

She has made more than 10,000 pounds from user-generated content. “UGC is basically you create content for a brand, and the brand posts it on their page, and you don’t need to post it,” she explained.

“Fourth is public speaking and workshops. I do a mix of both free and paid, and I made 9,500 pounds from this,” said Aditi.

“And lastly, the largest number is brand deals. I made 25,102 pounds, which is absolutely insane,” she revealed.

Social media reactions



A user wrote, “60+ hr weeks and acing content is so impressive, you are the ultimate inspiration!!”

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Second user wrote, “Amazing work @byaditimishra .. I have started content creation for past few years but not consistently doing. But I really love creating value adding content but unable to get time. Looking forward to learn about your content creation strategy to get 20 hours saved per WEEK for this work.”

Another user commented, “I know the hard work you put in everything you do. Rise and shine more and more."