MP Board 10th Result 2020: When, where, how to check at mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will announce the MP Board class 10th result 2020 today at 12 pm. Once the result is declared, students can access their results on the official Madhya Pradesh board websites.

How to check MP Board result 2020 online

Step 1: Visit the official MP Board website

Step 2: Click on the link that reads "MP Board 10th Result 2020"

Step 3: Enter your credentials and log in

Step 4: Your MP Board Result class 10 2020 will appear on screen

Step 5: Download and save the MP Board class 10 results for future use

This year, more than 11 lakh students appeared in the MP Board class 10 exams, that could not be completed due to novel coronavirus pandemic. The pending papers though scheduled to be conducted later were cancelled due to the increasing COVID-19 cases in the state. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that the class 10 students will be marked on the papers attempted. He also said, "For the remaining subjects, students will get the remark pass on their mark sheets."

According to an Indian Express report, the evaluation process of class 12 MP Board exams will be completed soon and the students shall get their results at the end of the month. Around 8.5 lakh students appeared in the MP Board class 12 exams 2020 that ended on June 15.