MP urination case: Sidhi victim gets assistance of Rs 6.5 lakh from state govt

The Madhya Pradesh government has announced financial assistance for Dashmat Rawat, a labourer from a tribal community who was seen being urinated on in a video.

"As per the instructions of the Honorable Chief Minister, an assistance of Rs 5 lakh has been sanctioned to Mr Dashmat Rawat and financial assistance of Rs one lakh 50 thousand for the construction of a house," Sidhi Collector confirmed through a tweet.

This comes after Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister (CM) Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday met Dashmat Rawat and washed his feet at the CM House in Bhopal. "I was pained to see that video. I apologise to you. People are like a God to me," the Chief Minister told the tribal youth.

The chief minister also assured that those committing unjust acts and indulging in wrongdoing against the poor would be severely punished. Dashmat Rawat had reached the official residence of CM in Bhopal as invited.

After washing his feet, Chouhan also applied the used water on his own head to express sorrow, and said he was saddened by the incident. He called the youth 'Sudama' and said, "Dashmat, you are now my friend."

Chouhan also discussed various issues with him on the occasion, especially to know whether benefits of different welfare schemes were reaching him, an official said, PTI reported. He honoured Rawat by offering him a shawl and 'shreephal' (coconut), applied tilak on his forehead and gifted him an idol of Lord Ganesh.

Police on Wednesday arrested Pravesh Shukla, who is accused of urinating on the tribal man in Sidhi. A video of the incident went viral on social media platforms on Tuesday, following which the police registered a case against him.

An official from the Chief Minister's Office had said a case was registered against the accused at Bahari police station under Indian Penal Code sections 294 (obscene acts), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), and provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Action against the stringent National Security Act was also initiated, he had said.

