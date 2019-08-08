MPBSE declares MP Board 12th supplementary result 2019; check results on mpbse.nic.in

Madhya Pradesh Board of School Education (MPBSE) has released the supplementary examinations results for the 10th and 12th grade students on its official website mpbse.nic.in.

The students who appeared for MP Board supplementary examination 2019 in July can also check their MP Board HSC 10th result and HSSC 12th result on mpbse.mponline.gov.in and mpresults.nic.in.

MP Board MPBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2019:

Students can use the following steps provided below to check the MP Board Class 10th, 12th Supplementary Examination Results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website mpbse.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the exam you appeared for, either 'HSC (Class 10th) Examination Supplementary Result July 2019' or 'HSSC (Class 12th) Examination Supplementary Result July 2019' link.

Step 3: You'll be redirected to a new window/page

Step 4: Log in with credentials like the roll number, date of birth or application number in the space provided and click on submit.

Step 5: Your Results will be displayed on the screen. Download and print a copy of your result for future reference.

Candidates who didn't clear the MP Board exams in the first attempt or failed in two or more subjects in class 10th or one in class 12th shall be re-appearing for the supplementary exam. The Madhya Pradesh Board or MPBSE 12th, 10th supplementary exams were conducted between July 4 and 12. The candidates are required to obtain a minimum of 33% marks to pass in the supplementary exams.

The result of 10th & 12th board exam was released on 15th May 2019. For 12th board, the exams were held from March 2 to April 12 and from 1st March to 27th March for class 10th examinations. Overall, 76.31% of students had passed the MP Board class 12th exam 2019 and a total of 63.89% students have passed MP Board class 10th result 2019.