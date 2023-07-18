Muft! Muft! Muft!: Tattoo shop owner in Varanasi shocks customers, gives one kilo tomatoes free in return for a tattoo

Tomatoes, the kitchen staple that finds its way into numerous dishes in the Indian kitchen, are now being considered as the new gold due to their skyrocketing prices. In order to cope with this challenging situation, people are exploring various ways to make the most of it and reap benefits.

A fascinating situation has taken place in Varanasi, where a tattoo shop has come up with an innovative solution to tackle the surging tomato prices. The shop owner, Ashok Gogia, located in the Sigra area, came up with the idea of offering one kilogram of tomatoes for free to anyone who gets a tattoo done at his shop. This creative offer has quickly gained popularity, attracting a large number of people from all over the city who are now flocking to the shop. By capitalizing on the opportunity presented by the rising tomato prices, Ashok Gogia has found a unique way to make the best out of the situation.

“We generally see a surge in tattoo enthusiasts during the month of Sawan(rain), as it is considered auspicious. In light of the steep rise in tomato prices, I thought I would introduce this offer to attract more customers. And it worked,” he said.

The owner informed that customers are flocking to his shop mainly to remove tattoos.

He highlighted that the offer has proven to be profitable for his business and is receiving a satisfying response. He also mentioned that this scheme is the first of its kind in India.

He clarified that the customers are being charged the same amount for tattoos as they were before the tomato offer was introduced. “We are giving one kg of tomatoes free on one tattoo, there are no changes in prices. The offer will continue as long as tomato prices remain high,” Gogia said.

Khushbu Verma, a regular customer at the shop, expressed her delight upon discovering the offer, which she had previously been unaware of. She expressed her happiness at the opportunity that had come her way. “I had no idea about the offer though I have gotten inked here once before. But it’s great. My family will be really happy about the free tomatoes. I am going to cook something nice for them with these,” she said.

Expressing her satisfaction as a beneficiary, another customer praised the offer as a brilliant idea. She compared the soaring tomato prices to the cost of diamonds and expressed her happiness regarding the opportunity. She also expressed her intention to spread the word about the offer and encourage others to take advantage of it.

However, Gogia is not the first person to turn the tomato crisis into an opportunity.

A shoe-store owner in Punjab's Gurdaspur has come up with a unique scheme where he is offering 2 kg of tomatoes free to his customers if they buy shoes from his shop.

Also, A mobile shop owner in Madhya Pradesh's Ashok Nagar is offering his customers 2 kg of tomatoes free if they purchase a smartphone from his shop.