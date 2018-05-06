Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha to marry Ajay Piramal's son Anand; wedding likely to happen before that of Akash and Shloka

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani is set to tie the knot with Anand Piramal, son of business tycoon Ajay Piramal. Anand proposed to Isha at a temple in Mahabaleshwar over the weekend. The date for the wedding has not been finalised yet.

Earlier this year, Mukesh Ambani's son and Isha Ambani's twin brother Akash Ambani proposed to his friend Shloka Mehta. The latest development means the Ambani family will see two big weddings this year.

According to reports, Isha and Anand's wedding can happen before that of Akash and Shloka. Isha and Anand celebrated the event with their family members after Anand proposed to Isha. The couples' parents Nita, Mukesh, Swati and Ajay, Isha's grandparents, Kokilaben Ambani and Purnimaben Dalal, Isha's twin brother Akash, younger brother Anant, Anand's sister Nandini, Peter, Anya, Dev and others were present on the occasion.

Anand Piramal is a Harvard graduate and currently holds the position of executive director at Piramal Enterprises. Soon after completing his education at Harvard, Anand started two different ventures - Piramal Realty and Piramal eSwasthya - under the Piramal Enterprises.

Piramal group is a global business conglomerate with interests in pharma, financial services, information management, glass packaging and real estate.

Anand was also the youngest president of the Indian Merchant Chamber - youth wing.

Anand also holds a Bachelor's Degree in Economics from University of Pennsylvania. At Harvard Business School, he did Masters in Business Administration.

Isha, meanwhile, is a board member In Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail. She is a graduate from Yale University where she studied Psychology and South Asian Studies. She will complete her Master in Business Administration later this year from the Graduate School of Business, Stanford.

The Amabanis and the Piramal family go a long way. In fact, according to sources, Ajay Piramal and his wife Swati were partly instrumental in the marriage of Mukesh Ambani with Nita. They had apparently recommended Nita to Mukesh Ambani's parents Dhirubhai and Kokilaben. The two families have known each other for 40-odd years.