Mukesh Ambani donates Rs 1.5 crore to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, has donated Rs 1,5 crore to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, an independent trust that manages the temples along with the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in Andhra Pradesh. Ambani handed over the demand draft for the same to the TTD Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy at the Ranganayakula Mandapam in Tirumala.

The billionaire offered prayers to Lord Venkateshwara at Tirumala Tirupati temple, and then paid a visit to the SV Goshala at Tirumala.

MPs Gurumurthy, Vijaysai Reddy, Chandragiri Legislator C Bhaskar Reddy were also present during the visit.

Speaking to the media, Ambani said he is very happy to visit Tirumala and that he prays to Venkateswara Swami to bless everyone.

This comes ahead of the annual Srivari Brahmotsavams that will begin from September 27 and will go on till October 5. The Devasthanam is making all arrangements for the event that is being conducted after a gap of two years due to the pandemic.

