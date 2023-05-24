IPL 2023: MI owner Mukesh Ambani visits Siddhivinayak Temple with son Akash, Shloka ahead of crucial LSG match

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani on Wednesday visited the Siddhivinayak Temple along with Akash Ambani's wife, Shloka Ambani, and his grandson, Prithvi Ambani hours before five-time champion Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the IPL Eliminator match to be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

In a viral video doing rounds on social media show the Reliance Industries chairman entering the temple premises and then leaving after offering their prayers. While Ambani can be seen coming out of the temple carrying his grandson Prithvi in his arms, Shloka Mehta, who is expecting her second child, can be seen following them.

Mumbai Indians have qualified for the Indian Premier League 2023 playoffs after they won the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last league match. MI made a remarkable comeback this season after securing the fourth spot in the points table after finishing last in the previous season.

In the first half of the season, MI won just three out of seven games and remained in the bottom half of the table. In the second half, Mumbai Indians won five of their last seven games to edge out Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the race to the playoffs. In total, Mumbai Indians won 8 out of 14 matches and lost 5 matches in IPL 2023.

On the other hand, the Lucknow Super Giants showcased their brilliant performance throughout the season. They won 8 games of 14 games, and were at the 3rd spot in the points table. The winner of Eliminator will play against the loser of the Qualifier 1 in the Qualifier 2.

Heading into their Eliminator against Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians would be in a much more confident space than they were a few weeks ago. Lucknow Super Giants have never lost to Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

Led by captain Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians will be trying to win against much in-form LSG and march towards their sixth IPL title. Sharma will rely on their strong batting lineup, including Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, and Ishan Kishan.

LSG vs MI Probable Playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG):

Quinton de Kock (wk), Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya (c), Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Amit Mishra, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan.

Mumbai Indians (MI):

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Kumar Kartikeya, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal.