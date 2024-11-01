scorecardresearch
Mumbai: BMW Z4 worth Rs 80 lakh stolen from restaurant's parking lot

Mumbai: BMW Z4 worth Rs 80 lakh stolen from restaurant's parking lot

Police reported that Ruhan Khan, 34, claimed his car was stolen from a restaurant’s basement after he handed the keys to the valet staff. The incident occurred in the early hours of October 27

According to officials, Khan and his friend arrived at the restaurant around 1 a.m. on Saturday. According to officials, Khan and his friend arrived at the restaurant around 1 a.m. on Saturday.

A high-end BMW Z4 worth Rs 80 lakh of Bandra-based businessman was stolen from the parking lot of a popular fine-dining restaurant, Bastian owned by actress Shilpa Shetty in Mumbai. 

Police reported that Ruhan Khan, 34, claimed his car was stolen from a restaurant’s basement after he handed the keys to the valet staff. The incident occurred in the early hours of October 27.

According to officials, Khan and his friend arrived at the restaurant around 1 a.m. on Saturday. He parked his car and gave the keys to a valet at the entrance. When the restaurant closed at around 4 a.m., Khan asked the valet to bring his car, but by then, two unknown individuals had reportedly gone to the basement and driven off with the vehicle.

“But as the valet did not bring my car for a long time, I went to enquire about it. I was informed that they were unable to find my car at the spot where it was parked,” the complainant’s statement read.

Later, upon reviewing the parking lot’s CCTV footage, Khan discovered that two unidentified individuals had arrived in another vehicle and stolen his BMW.

The police reported that they are following leads to track down the suspects.

 

Published on: Nov 01, 2024, 7:30 PM IST
