Mumbai: Central Railway finds passengers duped with counterfeit tickets on Mumbai-Gorakhpur train Godan Express

An inspection by Central Railway's vigilance department on the Godan Express (Mumbai to Gorakhpur) uncovered illegal ticket-selling activity during the festive season. The investigation revealed a scheme to defraud passengers by selling fake tickets.

With festival season in full swing, many travelers are heading from Mumbai to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. On the Godan Express (train number 11055) from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Mumbai, to Gorakhpur, Central Railway’s vigilance department found numerous passengers unknowingly carrying fake tickets.

According to a report by Free Press Journal, over four lakh passengers are currently traveling daily from Mumbai to eastern regions like Uttar Pradesh. A senior official stated that, on average, 43 trains run from Mumbai to the eastern sector each day, including many unreserved trains. Although each reserved train has a capacity of 1,800 passengers, more than 2,000 people are boarding each one.

On October 25, the vigilance department conducted a raid following complaints that tatkaal tickets were being sold from remote locations. When passengers were asked to show their tickets on the train, it was revealed that many of them were carrying counterfeit tickets, which were color print copies of the originals. These fake tickets had been booked from areas in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Chhattisgarh.

The investigation found that many passengers had paid around Rs 5,000 extra for tatkaal tickets, unaware they were fake. Officers discovered multiple irregularities in the ticket scam: 38 passengers carried tickets with mismatched names, 18 had duplicate tickets, and 4 had handwritten tickets, among others. Nearly Rs 1 lakh in fines was collected during the inspection. Most of the passengers, it turned out, didn’t realize their tickets were invalid.