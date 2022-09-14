Mumbai Indians elevates Mahela Jayawardene, Zaheer Khan to global roles

The Mumbai Indians (MI) franchise has elevated Mahela Jayawardene and Zaheer Khan to take on new roles in order to build a global cricket legacy for MI. Mahela Jayawardene has been appointed as the Global Head of Performance, MI, and he will now be providing senior leadership of the group’s cricket operations worldwide, including overall strategic planning. Zaheer Khan, on the other hand, has been appointed as the Global Head of Cricket Development, MI and will be responsible for player development, building on MI’s robust program around talent identification and grooming and adopting the same across geographies, the franchise mentioned.

Akash. M. Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, said that he is happy to have Jayawardene and Khan as part of the global core team. "I'm confident that they would be able to ensure the same flows through all our teams globally and make a difference in the cricketing ecosystems across the globe,” he said.

Jayawardene expressed gratitude and said that it is an honour for him to lead MI’s global cricket operations. "Mrs. Ambani and Akash’s leadership and guidance have made MI the most valued global cricket franchise and I am very happy to see MI grow globally," the Sri Lankan cricketer said. He added that he looks forward to this new responsibility in building a strong global brand of cricket.

“I am humbled to take on this new role and thank Mrs. Nita Ambani and Akash for their faith in me. MI has been home for me as a player and as a coaching team member, and now as we embark on a new journey,” Khan said.

Over the last 15 years, Mumbai Indians has won seven titles, including record of 5 trophies in IPL and two Champions League T20 titles.



