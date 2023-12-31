scorecardresearch
Business Today
Mumbai Police on high alert after bomb threat call amid New Year celebrations

Mumbai was on high alert after the Police Control Room received a threatening call claiming potential explosions in the city during New Year's celebrations. Mumbai was on high alert after the Police Control Room received a threatening call claiming potential explosions in the city during New Year's celebrations.

The Mumbai Police was on high alert after an unknown caller on Saturday threatened to have planted bombs at multiple places in the city amid New Year celebrations, India Today reported.

The Mumbai Police Control Room received the call at around 6 pm on Saturday. As per the shared details, the caller claimed, "There would be explosions in Mumbai", and immediately disconnected the call.

"Mumbai Police Control received a threat call on Saturday evening, around 6 pm. The caller claimed that there would be serial blasts in Mumbai before hanging up," an official said.

A police spokesperson said several extensive checks were conducted after receiving the call. However, nothing suspicious was found by the police. Police is trying to trace the caller.

In the meantime, in the wake of New Year celebrations, the Mumbai Police have tightened security across the city to avoid any inconvenience.

(Further details awaited)

Published on: Dec 31, 2023, 11:42 AM IST
