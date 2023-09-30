Mumbai Police on hunt for thief after shoe heist outside British diplomat's residence

Mumbai police have registered a case of theft and are looking for the thief who allegedly stole a pair of branded shoes from outside the house of a British diplomat living in Bandra (West).

David Mathews, 51, who has been a British diplomat for various countries for the past 21 years, has been living with his family in Bandra West for the past year.

As per Mathews’s complaint, he had bought a pair of branded shoes for his son at Rs 5,999 in August. His son wore it once and since then it has been kept in the shoe rack outside Matthew’s house.

On Tuesday, when Matthew’s son was going out, he discovered that his shoes were missing from the rack, according to the FIR.

Matthews then filed a police complaint, alleging someone had stolen it.

The Bandra police have registered a case of theft and are looking for the thief and the stolen pair of shoes.

A similar incident happened to a British diplomat back in 2021 when Dominic Owen Stanton, a diplomat working for the British High Commission, was visiting Jaisalmer with his wife when they encountered an unexpected problem. During their visit to the Lakshminath temple, Stanton's shoes mysteriously disappeared.

In a fortunate turn of events, Anand Shripat, an Italian tour escort based in Jaisalmer, came to Stanton's aid. Shripat offered his assistance by requesting Stanton to share photos of his missing shoes through WhatsApp.

Using the provided images, Shripat approached the cobblers situated at Sonar Fort. It was during this time that Stanton's wife spotted a young boy sporting the same pair of shoes. Acting swiftly, Shripat apprehended the boy, who eventually confessed to stealing the shoes and promptly returned them.

