Mumbai rain: Transport services hit; BMC declares holiday for private, government offices

Heavy rain has led to waterlogging in many parts of Mumbai on Wednesday. Rain across the city and suburbs picked up late on Tuesday evening. There were intense spells for a few hours overnight. Public transport services have been hit, affecting normal life in Mumbai due to heavy downpour on Wednesday morning.

Amid this, the BMC has declared holiday for all private and government establishments, except emergency services.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), waterlogging has been reported at Bhendi Bazar, Gol Temple, Nana Chowk, Mumbai Central Junction, Bawla Compound, J J Junction, Hindmata, Kala Chowky, Sarthi Bar and Worli Sea Face today.

The waterlogging has disrupted road and rail traffic. Central railways suspended services at 5 am on Wednesday. "Due to heavy rain and waterlogging in Sion-Kurla and Chunabhatti-Kurla, traffic has been suspended on CSMT-Thane and CSMT-Vashi sections for safety reasons," a Central Railway spokesperson said.

Shuttle Services are running between Thane-Kalyan and beyond and Vashi and Panvel.



#WATCH Maharashtra: Railway tracks submerged at Sion railway station in Mumbai, following heavy downpour in the city. pic.twitter.com/4CONRkH9Fk ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2020 BMC informed that train services on Central and Harbour lines have been suspended due to waterlogging. However, the Western Railway is functioning as usual. Besides, Mumbai's public bus service of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has also been hit due to waterlogged streets, and traffic diverted at several locations. Rainfall causes water-logging in several areas across Mumbai: Grant Rd to Charni Rd, Lower Parel to Prabhadevi, Dadar to Matunga, Matunga to Mahim.Local trains b/w Churchgate to Andheri cancelled,locals b/w Virar to Andheri long-distance special trains rescheduled:Western Railway pic.twitter.com/2q78AEptyH ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2020 The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued an orange alert with a forecast of heavy rainfall at some places in Mumbai and Thane. #WATCH Maharashtra: Streets were waterlogged in the Goregaon area of Mumbai yesterday after heavy rainfall. pic.twitter.com/BpruXcVn1B ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2020

According to K S Hosalikar, deputy director-general of IMD, 122.2 mm rain was recorded at Colaba and 273.6 mm at Santacruz till 5.30 am.