Mumbai Rains: Indian Navy teams aid rescue efforts in city after downpour for fifth day

With incessant rain continuing in the city of Mumbai for the fifth consecutive day, the low lying areas of the city remain flooded in water. On Tuesday, the Brihannamumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reportedly received a request from the people to provide assistance to stranded Mumbaikars in Kurla area, amid heavy flooding in low lying areas of Mumbai.

As per latest reports, teams from INS Tanaji and Material Organisation were immediately activated and were later joined by naval diving teams. The team from INS Tanaji encountered extreme water logging and abandoned vehicles which further prevented their own vehicles from reaching the site. In order to cope up with the heavy downpour, the team decided to move on foot, while carrying safety gears like lifebuoys and lifejackets. The rescue team was able to help elderly women and children to safer areas.

As many as 1000 people have been shifted to safer places with the help of NDRF, fire brigade, Naval teams as well as local volunteers. The Indian Navy teams have been actively engaged in coping up with the situation and to provide assistance as and when required.

It may be noted that Mumbai rains have disrupted air, train and road traffic. At least 27 people have been killed in separate incidents of wall collapse in the state due to heavy rains. The Indian Meterological Department's forecasts of heavy rains on Tuesday in and around Mumbai has led to the declaration of a public holiday in the city today.

