Mumbai rains: Road caves in near Goregaon's IT Park, one-way traffic stopped

A road cave-in occurred near the IT park in Goregaon east on Monday night prompting immediate diversion of vehicles and BEST bus routes as the area was barricaded. There were no reported injuries in the incident.

The cave-in incident took place around 9 pm on Infinity Road, IT park at Nagri Nivara Parishad in Goregaon East, reported ANI.

The cause of the collapse was the sudden failure of a retaining wall of a nullah in the vicinity, leading to the road's collapse. A tempo parked nearby also fell into the caved-in area.

As per the officials of the disaster cell of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), gravel began coming down from a hillock adjoining the Ram Bag Cooperative Housing Society (CHS) in the Chakala neighbourhood at Andheri (East),

#WATCH | Due to the incessant rains in Mumbai, the road near IT Park in Goregaon area has caved in. One-way traffic has been stopped due to road subsidence. pic.twitter.com/AYUMhyDy5e — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2023

In response to the incident, ward officials of P North, along with traffic and Mumbai police, swiftly cordoned off the affected area to ensure public safety. The civic official stated that the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) would assess the extent of the damage and proceed with urgent repair work to address the situation promptly.

While no injuries were reported, the incident did cause traffic snarls in the Dindoshi area as authorities worked to manage the situation and secure the site.

The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Mumbai center on Tuesday issued an 'orange' alert for the Maharashtra capital, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over the next 24 hours, said a civic official.

According to a report by PTI, the orange alert has been issued for neighbouring Thane and Raigad districts as well, anticipating heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places on Tuesday.

As of 8 am on Tuesday, the island city, eastern, and western suburbs of Mumbai received an average rainfall of 30.81mm, 55.78 mm, and 55.20 mm, respectively. Fortunately, there were no reports of water-logging in the city on Tuesday.

