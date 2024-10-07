'Mumbai really knows how to take care of people': Viral thread makes netizens share how Mumbaikars kindness wins over visitors

A thread shared by an X user about the kindness of strangers she encountered during her visit to Mumbai has been melting hearts online, with others chiming in to share their own heartwarming experiences in the city. Many of the stories describe how locals went out of their way to assist newcomers unfamiliar with Mumbai.

The conversation began when the user, @yappy_hour, praised Mumbaikars as the "nicest strangers" she had ever met, jokingly calling them the opposite of the usual "don’t talk to strangers" advice. Without mentioning her own hometown, she recounted meeting a girl on a train to Mumbai, who quickly became her "unofficial tour guide" after learning the user had eight hours to spare before her flight. "She’s showing me where to street shop and even booking local train tickets for me—as if we didn’t just meet two hours ago," she shared.

My favorite Mumbai story. The city is just something else. https://t.co/5eeCWIreKI pic.twitter.com/kk4Pjm6o4P — Gokul ⚡️ (@gokulns) October 5, 2024

"Then this other girl saw that I was lost in the Mumbai local and didn’t know when Andheri station was coming. So she offered to not only tell me when to get down from the local, but also help me book a metro ticket from Andheri train station to Airport Road and drop me off at the metro platform."

The acts of kindness didn’t stop there.

After arriving at Airport Road, the user found herself confused about how to reach the airport, which was two kilometers away from the metro station. At that moment, yet another "kind stranger" came to her aid.

"This uncle noticed I was lost, negotiated with an auto driver to take me to the airport for Rs 40 instead of Rs 150, and even accompanied me there. He bought me coffee because he wanted to celebrate—his son had finally called him after eight years," @yappy_hour shared on X.

At the airport, she was upgraded to a window seat at no extra charge. Later, at a store, an attendant kindly refilled her water bottle instead of making her buy a new one for Rs 150. "Mumbai really knows how to take care of people," she concluded.

One user recounted how a stranger helped them navigate the city's crowded streets, while another shared a story of a local vendor who went out of their way to assist them with their luggage. Many others expressed their gratitude for the warmth and friendliness they experienced from Mumbaikars.

The viral post has highlighted the city's reputation for its vibrant culture, diverse people, and infectious energy.

The heartwarming thread struck an emotional chord with many.

Sam (@daydreamingher) expressed, "This thread made me so emotional. I love this city with all my heart." Sylvia Fernandes (@sylviafernand) added, "That’s why Mumbaikars don’t want to live anywhere else. We could get better infrastructure or bigger homes, but it’s the people who make Mumbai special. You can’t find that anywhere else. Mumbai is where my heart is—Mumbai is home. #MumbaiMeriJaan."

Another user (@MeenMekh) commented, "There’s something about Mumbaikars—their warmth, generosity, and willingness to help. From offering directions to sharing food and stories, Mumbai’s energy is infectious. The fast pace and diversity haven’t diminished the kindness of its people, making it a truly unique and welcoming city."