MV Ganga Vilas cruise: Check ticket price, steps to book, full route and more

World's longest river cruise, MV Ganga Vilas, which offers a 51-day trip from Varanasi to Dibrugarh via Bangladesh was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. The luxurious ship has the capacity of carrying 36 passengers. The ticket price for the longest river cruise covering 3,200 km distance is released.

MV Ganga Vilas cruise: Ticket price

The ticket price for the cruise per day will be around Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000. The entire trip will cost each passenger over Rs 20 lakh.

MV Ganga Vilas cruise: Steps to book

The international cruise being offered by Antara Luxury River Cruises can be booked from their official website. The bookings are not yet open as the ongoing voyage has been booked by a Switzerland company but it is likely to be held in September for which booking will soon open.

The cruise trip encompasses a total of 27 river systems of UP, Bihar, West Bengal, Bangladesh, and Assam and also 3 major rivers– Ganga, Brahmaputra, and Meghna. Travellers on the deck will even get to visit the Bihar School of Yoga and Vikramshila University.

MV Ganga Vilas cruise: Full route

The MV Ganga Vilas cruise will cover 50 tourist destinations including world heritage sites, national parks, river ghats. It will include cities like Patna in Bihar, Shahiganj in Jharkhand, Kolkata in West Bengal, Dhaka in Bangladesh and Guwahati in Assam. Starting off from Varanasi, the cruise will travel to Patna, Sahibganj, Kolkata, Dhaka, Guwahati and Dibrugarh.

As per a PMO release, this cruise will “herald a new age of river cruise tourism for India” and is in line with the Prime Minister’s endeavour to boost river cruise tourism.

