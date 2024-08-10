'My boss also speaks in the same manner': Netizens react after Jaya Bachchan’s argument with Jagdeep Dhankar goes viral

In a heated session of the Rajya Sabha on Friday, a tense exchange happened between Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan, sparking widespread attention both in the House and on social media. The confrontation began when Bachchan criticized the Chairman’s tone, describing it as "unacceptable," leading to a strong retort from Dhankhar, who warned her against attempting to "school" him.

The incident occurred during a session marked by heightened tensions, as Opposition members clashed with the Chairman over remarks made by BJP MP Ghanshyam Tiwari. Tiwari had targeted Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, stating that Kharge’s "entire family is in politics," a comment that drew immediate backlash from Congress MPs, who demanded that the statement be expunged from the records. Amid the ongoing uproar, Bachchan interjected, voicing her concerns about how the proceedings were being conducted.

“I am an artiste. I understand body language and expressions. But your tone is not right. We are your colleagues, and your tone is unacceptable,” Bachchan remarked, pointing out what she perceived as a lack of respect in Dhankhar’s approach.

Her comment didn't sit well with Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, who then became visibly upset and decided to cut her off. He called for calm in the Parliament, saying, "I can deal with this."

Dhankhar then addressed Jaya Bachchan directly, saying, "Jaya ji, you've earned a great reputation. But remember, an actor is guided by the director. You haven't seen what I see from here."

Who does Jaya Bachchan think she is? Every day, she throws the same tantrums.



Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji put her in her place today. Hopefully, she'll learn from this. pic.twitter.com/f4dDuWy3fl — BALA (@erbmjha) August 9, 2024

Visibly irritated, Chairman Dhankhar responded sharply. “I don’t need schooling… You may be anybody. You may be a celebrity, but you have to understand the decorum… I do not follow anyone else’s script. I have my own script. I am not operated by anyone.”

What’s going on with this lady? She seems to get agitated all the time. Generally, with age, people become more mature, but here she’s constantly involved in arguments. Is this how debates are conducted in Parliament? It seems like a complete waste of time on irrelevant issues. — 47Sha (@47Sha_) August 9, 2024

"Every day, I don't want to repeat. I don't want schooling. I am a person who has gone out of the way and you say, my tone? Enough of it! You may be anybody, you maybe a celebrity, but you have to understand the decorum," he added.



"I will not bear it. Nothing doing. Never carry an impression that only you bring reputation here. We too come with our reputations and we live up to that reputation," Dhankhar lashed out.

The exchange quickly became the focal point of discussion, with videos of the incident circulating widely on social media platforms. Many users compared the tone of the argument to experiences with their own bosses, adding a layer of relatability to the high-profile dispute.