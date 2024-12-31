'My heart goes out to the person...': Blinkit earns praise for prioritising hospital order in Bengaluru

A Bengaluru customer, who placed an order on Blinkit while at a hospital, lauded the quick-delivery service for promptly prioritizing his order, even without a specific request for urgency.

Sanjeet Sahoo, a product manager with Groww, shared his heartfelt experience on X, appreciating Blinkit's thoughtful service. "My heart goes out to the person who has thought of optimising for this, thanks Blinkit," he wrote. Sahoo also posted a screenshot of his order, which included a notification from the app saying, "We've prioritised your order! We noticed your order is from a hospital. Sending you and your dear ones our warm wishes."

My heart goes out to the person who has thought of optimising for this, thanks @letsblinkit pic.twitter.com/eh010zZXrV — Sanjeet Sahoo (@sanjeetsahooooo) December 30, 2024

This act of kindness resonated with many, garnering widespread praise.

Dr. Bhumica Agarwal (@imahappysoul12) shared a similar encounter on X: "[It's] definitely a novel step. I ordered some stuff from the hospital today through Blinkit and called the delivery person to ask him to deliver to our room. I was skeptical that he might give reasons like no parking. But, he delivered it to our room without any questions. Thank you people for your empathy."

Another user, Akash Singroli (@akash_singroli), remarked, "These small features create great customer loyalty for Blinkit. Their print feature is also a saviour!"

"High time to call out and thank people/teams who come out with such ideas. Prime example of humane design," added Shrey (@shreysinh).

Several users highlighted that other food and grocery delivery platforms, like Zomato, also offer similar prioritization services for hospital-related orders.