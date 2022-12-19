'My honeymoon was the first time I travelled with my own money': Snapdeal co-founder recalls his struggling days

During a chat show, Rohit Bansal, co-founder of Snapdeal revealed that he travelled for the first time to honeymoon with his own money.

"My honeymoon was the first time I travelled with my own money. I was telling my wife also that we were this close to my dad funding my honeymoon," Bansal said.

During a chat show with Bombay Shaving Company CEO Shantanu Naidu, he was discussing the challenges he faced as a new entrepreneur.

He revealed about the hacks Bansal and his family used in the early struggling days. "While travelling, we noticed that if my wife Parul wears her chooda and mehendi, people assumed that we are a newly-married couple and they upgrade us. So, she started wearing them wherever we went."

Rohit Bansal laughed as he continued, "It got a little difficult after we had kids though.”

Additionally, he claimed that due to his middle class upbringing, he dislikes spending money, particularly on "flashy things".

"A few things that I have learned on this journey include that just buying things doesn't give me happiness. There was a brief period of about six to eight months when I bought a few things... I read it elsewhere that buying things does not give you happiness but that's something I also experienced," he said.

Bansal's response to the question about the most expensive item he recently purchased was, "A pair of jeans worth Rs 10,000."

"Many times I don't even fly business class... I feel like for five hours if I pay Rs 50,000 more, it's equivalent to paying Rs 10,000 more for each hour," he added.

The co-founder of Snapdeal then revealed what money had actually bought him: freedom.

"For me, freedom is very important, I should be able to choose what I want to do, and having a certain amount of money... is a good ticket to do that," he said.