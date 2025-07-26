'My mom cleaned homes by day': Bengaluru coder rose from ₹5K to ₹46LPA in same firm

From a ₹5,000 monthly salary to a ₹46 lakh-per-year tech job—an anonymous Reddit post by a 35-year-old Bengaluru-based developer has gripped the internet, telling a deeply personal story of poverty, perseverance, and payoff.

The man, who now works as an Engineering Manager, shared his journey on Reddit, where the post quickly surged with upvotes and emotional comments. Born into a family of agricultural labourers, he recalled a tough childhood spent in a village, separated from his parents who moved to Bengaluru to work.

Advertisement

Related Articles

“My mother cleaned homes by day and stitched garments by night,” he wrote. “Her hands were always full, but her heart was even fuller—with love, grit, and the will to change our future.”

Raised by his grandmother and educated in government schools, he later enrolled in a polytechnic college—largely for the free hostel and meals. That move led him to a B.Tech in Computer Science, funded with help from his elder brother, who had landed a job at Power Grid Corporation of India.

His first job paid ₹5,000 a month. But he stuck with it—learning, upskilling, and never switching companies. “Some say 46 LPA is common,” he wrote. “But for me, it’s a big deal. It changed everything for my family.”

Advertisement

Today, he has travelled to the US, UK, and Canada, and helped his family buy land, build a house, and purchase a car—milestones that once felt out of reach.

Reddit users praised the honesty and gratitude in the post. “Your story feels like a great inspiration for me,” one wrote. Another added: “Hard work and focus pay rich dividends! Learn to appreciate the journey.”

What started as a quiet post on a niche subreddit has now become a viral reminder that success isn't always about flashy exits or job-hopping—sometimes, it's about staying the course, remembering where you started, and taking your entire family forward with you.