'My wife always told me...': What Narayana Murthy said when Truecaller CEO asked him what he does

Alan Mamedi, the co-founder and CEO of Truecaller, recently revealed that when he first met Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy eight years ago, he had no clue "who he was". He further stated that the billionaire also did not know what Mamedi did.

Mamedi took to microblogging platform X and shared this story. He termed Murthy as an "incredibly humble person" and revealed that he had an inspiring discussion with the father-in-law of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Interestingly, Mamedi said that when he first asked Murthy what he does, the 77-year-old did not talk about Infosys.

"First time I met Narayana was almost 8 yrs ago. I did not know who he was and he didn't know what I did. After an inspiring hour of discussing everything about life, I asked him what he does and he said 'My wife always told me that because I had luck in life, I must give back, and that's what I'm doing today. Giving back'," Mamedi's post read.

He further added, "An incredibly humble person! When he later told me about Infosys, I told him that my dream as a kid was to work for his company after our computer broke at home and a guy from Infosys came to our house to fix it. It's funny how life plays out sometimes."

In a follow-up tweet, the CEO of Truecaller revealed, "I bought a used computer from a company who had a service deal with Infosys and I inhereted the warranty from them. The service guy was pretty surprised that he had to fix it in someone's kitchen".

His tweet comes at a time when Murthy has been in the news for his recent advice to youngsters. Murthy, who is also hailed as the pioneer of the Indian IT sector, advocated a 70-hour work week for youngsters so that India can compete with economies that have made tremendous progress in the last 2-3 decades.

While speaking to former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai for a podcast, The Record, Murthy said that India's work productivity is one of the lowest in the world.

"So therefore, my request is that our youngsters must say, ‘This is my country. I’d like to work 70 hours a week'," Murthy said, adding that this is exactly what the Germans and Japanese did after the Second World War. "They made sure that every German worked extra hours for a certain number of years".

His comments sparked a huge debate online.

