N Valarmathi, ISRO scientist and voice behind Chandrayaan-3 mission launch, passes away

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientist N Valarmathi, the woman whose voice was behind the launch countdown for Chandrayaan-3 and many other rocket launches, passed away owing to a cardiac arrest. Chandrayaan-3 mission was her last countdown for ISRO.

According to reports, the 64-year-old scientist passed away on Saturday evening due to cardiac arrest in Chennai.

Former director at ISRO, Dr PV Venkitakrishnan, condoled her demise on X (formerly known as Twitter) and shared that Chadrayaan-3 was her final countdown announcement before she passed away. He wrote, “The voice of Valarmathi Madam will not be there for the countdowns of future missions of ISRO from Sriharikotta. Chandrayan 3 was her final countdown announcement. An unexpected demise. Feel so sad. Pranams!”

The voice of Valarmathi Madam will not be there for the countdowns of future missions of ISRO from Sriharikotta. Chandrayan 3 was her final countdown announcement. An unexpected demise . Feel so sad.Pranams!

Social media users came forward to pay tribute to the ISRO scientist. One user wrote, “Her voice embarked the beginning of the remarkable historic journey for the country. She will be remembered always in the iconic moment of Indian space accomplishments. May her soul rest in peace and God give strength to her family.”

“I noticed her absence during the #AdityaL1 launch. I thought she might be out of the office or something. But I didn't expect this sad news. I'll really miss her. Om Shanti,” added another user.

“Very sad to hear this news. May her soul rest in God's foot peacefully. My humble prayers to God to give strength to their family for the GREAT LOSS," wrote another user on X.

Valarmathi’s last project, Chandrayaan-3, loaded with Vikram lander and Pragyan rover, was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 14. It touched the lunar surface successfully on August 23. This made India the fourth country to accomplish a touchdown on the Moon and the first to reach the uncharted south pole of the lunar surface.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, ISRO announced that the Pragyan rover of Chandrayaan-3 has been put to sleep, and the Space Agency hopes to wake the rover up 14 days later, on September 22, 2023.

ISRO shared this update on X and wrote, “Sharing the latest update of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, ISRO wrote on X (Formerly known as Twitter), “The Rover completed its assignments. It is now safely parked and set into Sleep mode. APXS and LIBS payloads are turned off. Data from these payloads is transmitted to the Earth via the Lander.”

“Currently, the battery is fully charged. The solar panel is oriented to receive the light at the next sunrise expected on September 22, 2023. The receiver is kept on. Hoping for a successful awakening for another set of assignments! Else, it will forever stay there as India's lunar ambassador,” ISRO added on September 2.

