Business Today
NASA is hiring! Space agency announces internship opportunities across 100 roles, fields; See the list below

The National Aeronautics Space Agency is providing internship opportunities in various fields ranging from Aeronautics to communications, biology to IT and engineering to business.

If you are interested in working with NASA, the space agency has brought just the right opportunity for you. 

A NASA blog posted an update about 100 'don't miss' openings and opportunities for those who are interested. 

The internships are available in the following fields:

Opportunity Field
3D Microscope Flight Instrument Maturation and Novel Optical Sensing Aeronautics
Flight Mechanics Analysis of Magnetohydrodynamics Aeronautics
Electric Aircraft Hardware Design and Testing – In-Person Aeronautics
Airfield Project Support-Onsite Aeronautics
Design and Analysis of Electric Aircraft Aeronautics
Polymer Aerogels for aeronautic and aerospace applications Aeronautics
Biological implementation in SAMMS Biology
Planetary Protection DNA Isolation Study Biology
Onsite – Microbial Assays for Planetary Protection Biology
Plant Watering in Low-Gravity (Spring 2025) Biology
Onsite: Space microbiology hardware design and testing Biology
Remote sensing of marine debris Biology
Range and Mission Management Office (RMMO) Business Support Intern Business
Organizational Development Research and Activities Business
Project Management Dashboard Development – Spring 2025 Business
Analysis of Inclusion Plan Reviews Business
Inclusion Plan – best practices Business
NASA Audio Storytelling Internship Communications
Sustainability Ambassador – Strategic Communications Support EPFD Communications
Illustration/Graphic Design Intern Communications
NASA Archives Description Intern Communications
Communications and Outreach for Data Science Efforts at NASA Communications
Electrified Aircraft Interactive Visualization at NASA Graphics Lab Communications
Ecological Conservation Program Outreach & Communications Intern Communications
Outreach Support for Scientific Computing Visualization Lab Communications
Archives Intern – NASA Johnson Space Center Communications
JSC Office of Communications Intern within External Relations Communications
3D Animation Intern Communications
SPARX Intern Communications
ASTRO CAMP Collaborative Partners Supporting Hispanic Programs in STEM Communications (Spanish)
NASA Spanish-language Journalism, Multimedia, Social Media Intern Communications (Spanish)
2025 Spring Operations Engineer Engineering
Electrical Test Engineer Engineering
Engineering Assistant for Power and Propulsion Element (PPE) Engineering
ONSITE – EPIC Test Engineer Engineering
JSC Engineering Academy Engineering
Computational Fluid Dynamics for Urban Air Mobility IT/Computers
Computational Modeling of Additive Manufacturing Melt Pools IT/Computers
Validation of Computational Models for Composite Materials and Structures IT/Computers
Computer Science/Information Assurance Intern IT/Computers
AR/VR for Science and Engineering IT/Computers

For details on other opportunities, the candidates can click on the following link.

'Podcast making, space horticulture, or planetary protection—whatever your interest, there is a NASA internship for you this spring,' the blog read.

"Our virtual or in-person audio storytelling internship out of NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center is the perfect fit for you! Got a green-thumb and want to put it to the test? Design methods to grow vegetables in low-gravity with an in-person internship at NASA’s Glenn Research Center. A team at NASA’s Ames Research Center also needs help cleaning NASA-style; we’re seeking an intern to design methods to ensure spacecraft don’t get contaminated with bacteria," it further read.

Interested individuals can apply for these internships and look out for other job opportunities at stemgateway.nasa.gov. The last date to apply for these spring internships is August 23, 2024.

Published on: Aug 21, 2024, 12:56 PM IST
