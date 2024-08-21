NASA is hiring! Space agency announces internship opportunities across 100 roles, fields; See the list below

If you are interested in working with NASA, the space agency has brought just the right opportunity for you.
The National Aeronautics Space Agency is providing internship opportunities in various fields ranging from Aeronautics to communications, biology to IT and engineering to business.
A NASA blog posted an update about 100 'don't miss' openings and opportunities for those who are interested.
The internships are available in the following fields:
|Opportunity
|Field
|3D Microscope Flight Instrument Maturation and Novel Optical Sensing
|Aeronautics
|Flight Mechanics Analysis of Magnetohydrodynamics
|Aeronautics
|Electric Aircraft Hardware Design and Testing – In-Person
|Aeronautics
|Airfield Project Support-Onsite
|Aeronautics
|Design and Analysis of Electric Aircraft
|Aeronautics
|Polymer Aerogels for aeronautic and aerospace applications
|Aeronautics
|Biological implementation in SAMMS
|Biology
|Planetary Protection DNA Isolation Study
|Biology
|Onsite – Microbial Assays for Planetary Protection
|Biology
|Plant Watering in Low-Gravity (Spring 2025)
|Biology
|Onsite: Space microbiology hardware design and testing
|Biology
|Remote sensing of marine debris
|Biology
|Range and Mission Management Office (RMMO) Business Support Intern
|Business
|Organizational Development Research and Activities
|Business
|Project Management Dashboard Development – Spring 2025
|Business
|Analysis of Inclusion Plan Reviews
|Business
|Inclusion Plan – best practices
|Business
|NASA Audio Storytelling Internship
|Communications
|Sustainability Ambassador – Strategic Communications Support EPFD
|Communications
|Illustration/Graphic Design Intern
|Communications
|NASA Archives Description Intern
|Communications
|Communications and Outreach for Data Science Efforts at NASA
|Communications
|Electrified Aircraft Interactive Visualization at NASA Graphics Lab
|Communications
|Ecological Conservation Program Outreach & Communications Intern
|Communications
|Outreach Support for Scientific Computing Visualization Lab
|Communications
|NASA Audio Storytelling Internship
|Communications
|Archives Intern – NASA Johnson Space Center
|Communications
|JSC Office of Communications Intern within External Relations
|Communications
|3D Animation Intern
|Communications
|SPARX Intern
|Communications
|ASTRO CAMP Collaborative Partners Supporting Hispanic Programs in STEM
|Communications (Spanish)
|NASA Spanish-language Journalism, Multimedia, Social Media Intern
|Communications (Spanish)
|2025 Spring Operations Engineer
|Engineering
|Electrical Test Engineer
|Engineering
|Engineering Assistant for Power and Propulsion Element (PPE)
|Engineering
|ONSITE – EPIC Test Engineer
|Engineering
|JSC Engineering Academy
|Engineering
|Computational Fluid Dynamics for Urban Air Mobility
|IT/Computers
|Computational Modeling of Additive Manufacturing Melt Pools
|IT/Computers
|Validation of Computational Models for Composite Materials and Structures
|IT/Computers
|Computer Science/Information Assurance Intern
|IT/Computers
|AR/VR for Science and Engineering
|IT/Computers
For details on other opportunities, the candidates can click on the following link.
'Podcast making, space horticulture, or planetary protection—whatever your interest, there is a NASA internship for you this spring,' the blog read.
"Our virtual or in-person audio storytelling internship out of NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center is the perfect fit for you! Got a green-thumb and want to put it to the test? Design methods to grow vegetables in low-gravity with an in-person internship at NASA’s Glenn Research Center. A team at NASA’s Ames Research Center also needs help cleaning NASA-style; we’re seeking an intern to design methods to ensure spacecraft don’t get contaminated with bacteria," it further read.
Interested individuals can apply for these internships and look out for other job opportunities at stemgateway.nasa.gov. The last date to apply for these spring internships is August 23, 2024.
