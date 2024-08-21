NASA is hiring! Space agency announces internship opportunities across 100 roles, fields; See the list below

If you are interested in working with NASA, the space agency has brought just the right opportunity for you.

The National Aeronautics Space Agency is providing internship opportunities in various fields ranging from Aeronautics to communications, biology to IT and engineering to business.

A NASA blog posted an update about 100 'don't miss' openings and opportunities for those who are interested.

The internships are available in the following fields:

Opportunity Field 3D Microscope Flight Instrument Maturation and Novel Optical Sensing Aeronautics Flight Mechanics Analysis of Magnetohydrodynamics Aeronautics Electric Aircraft Hardware Design and Testing – In-Person Aeronautics Airfield Project Support-Onsite Aeronautics Design and Analysis of Electric Aircraft Aeronautics Polymer Aerogels for aeronautic and aerospace applications Aeronautics Biological implementation in SAMMS Biology Planetary Protection DNA Isolation Study Biology Onsite – Microbial Assays for Planetary Protection Biology Plant Watering in Low-Gravity (Spring 2025) Biology Onsite: Space microbiology hardware design and testing Biology Remote sensing of marine debris Biology Range and Mission Management Office (RMMO) Business Support Intern Business Organizational Development Research and Activities Business Project Management Dashboard Development – Spring 2025 Business Analysis of Inclusion Plan Reviews Business Inclusion Plan – best practices Business NASA Audio Storytelling Internship Communications Sustainability Ambassador – Strategic Communications Support EPFD Communications Illustration/Graphic Design Intern Communications NASA Archives Description Intern Communications Communications and Outreach for Data Science Efforts at NASA Communications Electrified Aircraft Interactive Visualization at NASA Graphics Lab Communications Ecological Conservation Program Outreach & Communications Intern Communications Outreach Support for Scientific Computing Visualization Lab Communications NASA Audio Storytelling Internship Communications Archives Intern – NASA Johnson Space Center Communications JSC Office of Communications Intern within External Relations Communications 3D Animation Intern Communications SPARX Intern Communications ASTRO CAMP Collaborative Partners Supporting Hispanic Programs in STEM Communications (Spanish) NASA Spanish-language Journalism, Multimedia, Social Media Intern Communications (Spanish) 2025 Spring Operations Engineer Engineering Electrical Test Engineer Engineering Engineering Assistant for Power and Propulsion Element (PPE) Engineering ONSITE – EPIC Test Engineer Engineering JSC Engineering Academy Engineering Computational Fluid Dynamics for Urban Air Mobility IT/Computers Computational Modeling of Additive Manufacturing Melt Pools IT/Computers Validation of Computational Models for Composite Materials and Structures IT/Computers Computer Science/Information Assurance Intern IT/Computers AR/VR for Science and Engineering IT/Computers

For details on other opportunities, the candidates can click on the following link.

'Podcast making, space horticulture, or planetary protection—whatever your interest, there is a NASA internship for you this spring,' the blog read.

"Our virtual or in-person audio storytelling internship out of NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center is the perfect fit for you! Got a green-thumb and want to put it to the test? Design methods to grow vegetables in low-gravity with an in-person internship at NASA’s Glenn Research Center. A team at NASA’s Ames Research Center also needs help cleaning NASA-style; we’re seeking an intern to design methods to ensure spacecraft don’t get contaminated with bacteria," it further read.

Interested individuals can apply for these internships and look out for other job opportunities at stemgateway.nasa.gov. The last date to apply for these spring internships is August 23, 2024.